Alex Otto
19:38

Government Sides With Finasi In Lubowa Hospital Saga

31 Jul 2019, 19:34 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Health Updates
An inside artistic impression of the International Specialized hospital Lubowa Progetto CMR

An inside artistic impression of the International Specialized hospital Lubowa

In short
Government has said it is not worried about the scuffles between the Special Purpose Vehicle Finasi/ROKO as long as the construction of the International Specialized hospital of Uganda is ongoing.

 

Tagged with: Government defends Finasi Lubowa hospital Lubowa specialised hospital Parliament Roko-Finasi fight
Mentioned: Finasi/ROKO National Economy committee Special Purpose vehicle

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.