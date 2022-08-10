UNRA Starts Refurbishing Dilapidated 62-Km Olwiyo-Pakwach Road

A section of the Olwiyo-Pakwach in Nwoya District. Govt has started refurshing the 62.5 Km road that is currently in a bad state.

In short

The road is a major business route serving as the main connection to West Nile, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It has however been in poor shape for several years, with many of the road sections having developed large potholes and gullies, often paralysing normal traffic flow.