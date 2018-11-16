Government Sued Over Stock Out of Essential Medicines

Kenneth Mwehonge, the UCAEM Coalition Coordinator at Coalition for Health Promotion and Social Development (HEPS- Uganda) Addressing the Media in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The coalition, through the stewardship of the Center for Health Human Rights and Development CEHURD, has this filed a suit in the civil Division of High Court suing the Attorney General and National Medical Stores NMS for violating the right to health.