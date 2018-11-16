Kukunda Judith
Government Sued Over Stock Out of Essential Medicines

16 Nov 2018, 20:32 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Kenneth Mwehonge, the UCAEM Coalition Coordinator at Coalition for Health Promotion and Social Development (HEPS- Uganda) Addressing the Media in Kampala Kukunda Judith

Kenneth Mwehonge, the UCAEM Coalition Coordinator at Coalition for Health Promotion and Social Development (HEPS- Uganda) Addressing the Media in Kampala

In short
The coalition, through the stewardship of the Center for Health Human Rights and Development CEHURD, has this filed a suit in the civil Division of High Court suing the Attorney General and National Medical Stores NMS for violating the right to health.

 

Mentioned: center for health human rights and development (cehurd) umbrella coalition on access to medicines in uganda (ucaem)

