Government Suspends Harvesting And Trade Of Shea Nut Trees

In short
The Ministry of Water and Enviroment has with immediate effect suspended any cutting, transportation and sale of Shea nut and Afzella Africana tree logs and their products saying they are endangered.
Government Suspends Harvesting And Trade Of Shea Nut Trees11 Feb 2018, 15:12 Comments 233 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Environment Analysis
In short
Tagged with: shea butter shea nuts government suspends shea nut trade logs and products protected species of trees logs for charcoal
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.