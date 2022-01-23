Amony Immaculate
Government Takes over Reconstruction of Lira-Kamdini Road

MPs Linda Agnes Auma, Judith Aleyk and Jimmy James Michael Akena during the meeting

The directive was issued by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni while in Oyam District during a meeting with the Members of Parliament and other leaders from the Lango sub-region, on Saturday. The meeting was, among others, discussing the poor state of the road, which stretches 78 kilometres from Corner Kamdini along the Kampala-Gulu highway to Lira town.

 

