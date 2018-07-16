In short
The new law establishes stringent conditions for persons trading as money lenders in Uganda, who are now required to register as corporate entities before transacting business. The law also empowers the Ministry of Finance to put in place a semi-autonomous supervisory body; the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority, which is now charged with licensing and supervising money lenders.
Government Tightens Grip on Money Lenders
Elly Avu, Executive Director Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority, handing over the first issued license to money lending companies.
