Government to Compensate Apaa Residents

23 Aug 2018, 08:45 Comments 119 Views Gulu, Uganda Environment Northern Security Report
President Yoweri Museveni Speaking In Apaa on Wednesday Peter Labeja

In short
Speaking in Apaa on Wednesday, President Yoweri Museveni says that only bonafide owners who will have been screened will be compensated under the exercise which will begin as soon as a select committee composed of 16 people nominated from Acholi and Madi ethnic groups submits a report.

 

