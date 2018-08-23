Government to Compensate Apaa Residents

In short
Speaking in Apaa on Wednesday, President Yoweri Museveni says that only bonafide owners who will have been screened will be compensated under the exercise which will begin as soon as a select committee composed of 16 people nominated from Acholi and Madi ethnic groups submits a report.
Government to Compensate Apaa Residents23 Aug 2018
President Yoweri Museveni Speaking In Apaa on Wednesday
