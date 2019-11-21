In short
Edward Bindhe, the Spokesperson Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority, said they are waiting for regulation from the Finance Ministry to operationalize the SACCO Savings Protection Fund.
Gov't to Compensate Depositors for Loss in SACCOs
21 Nov 2019
In short
Tagged with: The Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority Tier 4 Microfinance Institutions & Money Lenders Act, 201
Mentioned: Credit Cooperative Organizations Edward Bindhe Haruna Kasolo Luweero District Councillor Microfinance Institutions & Money Lenders Act Ministry of Finance Paul Mukungu Protection Fund SACCO savings Sam Mulwana Savings Protection Fund Spokesperson of the Uganda State Minister of Microfinance
