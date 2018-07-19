Government to Construct Irrigation Schemes

In short
The 30 irrigation schemes will be constructed in the selected districts of Bugiri, Iganga, Isingiro, Kayunga, Lamwo, Bulambuli, Kamuli, Oyam, Nebbi, Kanungu and Tororo.
Government to Construct Irrigation Schemes19 Jul 2018, 19:31 Comments 133 Views Jinja, Uganda Agriculture Report
The vice president, H.E. Edward Ssekandi being welcomed by the chairperson agricultural and trade show organising committee, Mrs. Victoria Sekitoleko on Thursday. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.