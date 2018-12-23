In short
Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kabwoya Sub county LC 5 councilor, says the collapse of the bridge affected hundreds of pupils from Ndongo, Kaseeta, Ngemwa and Lyatal villages who were using it to cross to Kaseeta primary school.
Gov't to Construct UGX 70 Million Bridge in Kikuube23 Dec 2018, 13:01 Comments 130 Views Local government Analysis
Residents standing in the Middle of the Collapsed Rotohah Bridge. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.