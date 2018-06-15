Lubulwa Henry & Christopher Kisekka
Govt to Electrify Entebbe Expressway Fence

15 Jun 2018
President Museveni and Wang Yang while inspecting the newly commissioned Entebbe expressway Christopher Kisekka

President Museveni and Wang Yang while inspecting the newly commissioned Entebbe expressway

Museveni notes that electrifying the fence will minimize the burden of maintaining the vandalized road infrastructures which costs a lot of funds to maintain. Cameras will also be installed to ease monitoring of activities along the road.

 

