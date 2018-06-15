Govt to Electrify Entebbe Expressway Fence

In short
Museveni notes that electrifying the fence will minimize the burden of maintaining the vandalized road infrastructures which costs a lot of funds to maintain. Cameras will also be installed to ease monitoring of activities along the road.
President Museveni and Wang Yang while inspecting the newly commissioned Entebbe expressway
