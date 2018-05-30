Alex Otto
NRM Endorses Move to Halt Pay Raise for Science Teachers

30 May 2018, 18:49 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates

Solomon Silwanyi, the Vice-chairperson of the NRM Caucus says they have resolved that instead of the increment, science teachers should be given allowances on top of their salaries, as motivation for the extra effort in grooming Ugandan scientists.

 

