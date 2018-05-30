In short
Solomon Silwanyi, the Vice-chairperson of the NRM Caucus says they have resolved that instead of the increment, science teachers should be given allowances on top of their salaries, as motivation for the extra effort in grooming Ugandan scientists.
NRM Endorses Move to Halt Pay Raise for Science Teachers
