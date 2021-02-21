In short
Hon. Grace Freedom Kwiyocwiny, the Minister in charge of Northern Uganda explained that the construction that is now being undertaken by CMD Investment Limited had stalled for many years due to a number of challenges including cultural institutional conflicts.
Government to Inject Shs 3.5billion to Construct Lango Palace
Deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah, Minister Grace Freedom Kwiyocwiny after laying the foundation stone on behalf of the president.
