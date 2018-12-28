Lubulwa Henry
18:13

Government to Overhaul MV Pamba Top story

28 Dec 2018, 18:07 Comments 85 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Report
Marine Vessels MV Kaawa and MV Pamba docked at Port bell in Luzira. Lubulwa Henry

Marine Vessels MV Kaawa and MV Pamba docked at Port bell in Luzira.

In short
Fred Musiitwa, a customs officer at Port bell, says the resumption of MV Pamba will help boost trade not only in Luzira but also in the country. He says both MV Pamba and MV Kaawa provide an alternative route for traders to easily transport cargo safer and faster.

 

Tagged with: mv pamba vessel upgrade and overhaul steam ship improved technology
Mentioned: rift valley railways uganda railway corporation ministry of works and transport

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.