Government To Plant 140,000 Trees In Refugee Host Districts

In short
Anyakuni said that several activities against the forest cover are being done and the country has lost its forest cover to about 12.4 per cent down from 24 per cent in the 1990s noting that they are targeting to plant 14,000 trees daily.
Government To Plant 140,000 Trees In Refugee Host Districts20 Jun 2022, 20:43 Comments 114 Views Isingiro, Uganda Environment Updates
Joel Boutre the Country Representative UNCHR plants a tree at the launch of the Plant tree campaign in refugee host distrcts
In short
Tagged with: Government to Plant trees in Refugee Host Districts
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.