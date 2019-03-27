Ezekiel Ssekweyama
13:41

Government to Profile Schools GPS Locations

27 Mar 2019, 13:34 Comments 99 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Science and technology Analysis
Joshua Mubulire Ssekalegga, the UBOS Information Officer (left) and Herman Ssentongo, the Masaka RDC speaking about the schools census exercise

In short
The exercise will result in a comprehensive list of schools and educational institutions and their locations, stored on a central customized Global Positioning System- GPS software.









Speaking during the exercise launch in Masaka district on Tuesday, Ssekalegga explained that assembled teams of field staffs; comprising of UBOS enumerators, who be guided by parish chiefs and Town agents, to physical locations of the schools where they will capture the required data using GPS devises.

 

Mentioned: Department for International Development –DFID Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) ministry of education and sports

