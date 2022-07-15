In short
Currently, Uganda has a running MoU with Saudi Arabia, which spells out guidelines for the recruiting companies, the contracting companies and employers. Ugandans recruited under this arrangement are paid around 900,000 Shillings a month. However, many of them say this is very low and about half of what others from other countries are paid.
Government to Raise Pay for Ugandan Maids in Gulf in MoU Review
