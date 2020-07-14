Government to Reopen 48 Arcades in Kampala

In short
The Minister in Charge of Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Betty Amongi said that 48 of the arcades in Kampala had met the set guidelines for Standard Operating Procedures. They include, among others, Mukwano Arcade, Modern complex, Grand Corner Plaza, Arua Park Plaza, Arua Park Annex, Magoba Shopping Mall, Mega Plaza and Sekaziga House.
