Government to Resettle 3,500 Buliisa Flood Victims-PM Nabbanja

On Sunday, the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja met some of the flood victims at Butiaba and Wanseko landing sites in Buliisa district and assured them that the government will soon find land to resettle them.
Government to Resettle 3,500 Buliisa Flood Victims-PM Nabbanja2 Aug 2021, 07:16 Comments 176 Views Buliisa, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Prime Minister Nabbanja at Wanseko landing site in Buliisa district assessing the extent of destruction caused by the floods.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
