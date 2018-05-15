In short
Ruth Musoke Lillian, the head of skills Development Facility at the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, also reveals that they are currently implementing a World Bank funded project to help enhance skills of local people to address the impediments to skills development.
Government to Turn Informal Sector Borrowing-Kasaija
