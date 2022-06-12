Government to Use Cameras and Vehicle Trackers to Fight Karimojong Cattle Raiders

In short
Museveni describes the current ongoing raids in Lango, Acholi and Karamoja regions as commercially motivated, perpetuated by some unscrupulous security officials and local leaders in connivance with businessmen in these regions.
Government to Use Cameras and Vehicle Trackers to Fight Karimojong Cattle Raiders12 Jun 2022, 19:38 Comments 263 Views Otuke, Uganda Security Business and finance Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: Government to install CCTV camers fighting cattle raid
Mentioned: UPDF
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.