Government Transports Learners Homes in Ebola-Struck Mubende, Kassanda Districts

In short
Mubende and Kassanda districts have under lockdown, a government measure to contain the spread of Ebola Virus Disease that killed some 70 people.
Government Transports Learners Homes in Ebola-Struck Mubende, Kassanda Districts26 Nov 2022, 15:20 Comments 50 Views Mubende, Uganda Health Report
