Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana said he was too shy to report on the status of the bill since it has taken too long. He says that although the bill was expected to come in for a second reading, the wide nature of consultations required, implying that they might take more time in order to ensure that all interests are catered for.
Government will not Rush Marriage Law-Rukutana10 Jul 2019
