Alex Otto
20:17

Government will not Rush Marriage Law-Rukutana

10 Jul 2019, 20:16 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana. Olive Nakatudde

Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana said he was too shy to report on the status of the bill since it has taken too long. He says that although the bill was expected to come in for a second reading, the wide nature of consultations required, implying that they might take more time in order to ensure that all interests are catered for.

 

Tagged with: Govt yet to table marriage bill cohabitation couples consultations on marriage bill marriage and divorce bill
Mentioned: Parliament Uganda Law Reform Commission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.