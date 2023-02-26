Flavia Nassaka
09:27

Governments Propose To Make Over 300 Amendments To International Health Regulations

26 Feb 2023, 09:23 Comments 242 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Experts have held the first round of intensive discussions on the three hundred and seven amendments proposed by countries to this globally agreed instrument which sets out agreed approaches and obligations for countries to prepare for, and respond to, disease outbreaks and other acute public health risks.

 

Tagged with: public health regulations
Mentioned: The World Health Organization - WHO

