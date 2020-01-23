Governments that Overstay Often End Badly - Ambassador Malac

In short
Ambassador Malac also called for a free and fair election, saying all eyes of the world will be in Uganda. She says unlike other countries, Uganda has the capacity to hold elections, and this should not be marred with irregularities.
Governments that Overstay Often End Badly - Ambassador Malac23 Jan 2020, 17:04 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
US Ambassador Deborah Malac welcomes Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda at her residence for the US Independence celebrations
