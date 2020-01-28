Alex Otto
18:55

Govt Abdicating its Role in External Labor Recruitment –Gender Committee Top story

28 Jan 2020, 18:51 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Ugandas Gender Minister Janat Mukwaya signs a pact on behalf of Uganda with Saudi Arabia on Export of Labour Courtesy

Ugandas Gender Minister Janat Mukwaya signs a pact on behalf of Uganda with Saudi Arabia on Export of Labour

In short
According to Ndeezi, during their investigations, the Gender and Labor Development Ministry declined to take responsibility for the fraud, claiming that it is a private fund of about Shillings 30 billion.

 

Tagged with: Governments role in external labor Middle east external labor fund external lobar recruitment labor export
Mentioned: External labor recruitment agencies Ministry of Gender Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.