According to Ndeezi, during their investigations, the Gender and Labor Development Ministry declined to take responsibility for the fraud, claiming that it is a private fund of about Shillings 30 billion.
Govt Abdicating its Role in External Labor Recruitment –Gender Committee
28 Jan 2020
Ugandas Gender Minister Janat Mukwaya signs a pact on behalf of Uganda with Saudi Arabia on Export of Labour
