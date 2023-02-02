Gov’t Acquires Land for Oil Pipeline Labour Camp

In short
Each labour camp is expected to host an estimated 1,000 workers, both locals and expatriates who construction crew, welders, drivers, foremen and ICT specialists.
Gov’t Acquires Land for Oil Pipeline Labour Camp2 Feb 2023, 19:47 Comments 77 Views Kakumiro, Uganda Oil & Gas Updates
Martine Tiffen, the managing Director EACOP speaking during the commissioning of the acquired land for EACOP.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: EACOP Land Acquisition PAPs
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.