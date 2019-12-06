In short
Musa Ecweru, the State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees told journalists at Media Center on Friday that nine billion will be used to buy relief items, 10 billion to fix affected roads and other transportation needs like buying boats where they are needed and about 200 million to fix metrology machines affected by the rains.
Gov't Allocates UGX 20 Billion for Disaster Affected Areas
6 Dec 2019
