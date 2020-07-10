In short
This is according to State Minister for Health Robinah Nabbanja, in response to queries raised by Aruu North MP Lucy Aciro on the plight of thousands of children who are suffering; with no food, no treatment and no intervention from the government to give them hope. Aciro said hundreds of children have since passed on.
Gov't Allocates UGX 500m to Feed Children with Nodding Syndrome
