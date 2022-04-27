In short
Rt. Rev. Dr. Robert Muhiirwa, the Bishop of Fort portal diocese, says that following a series of meetings between church leaders, officials from the Ministry of Health and Office of the Prime Minister, it was agreed to lift all restrictions on the celebrations.
Gov't Allow Unrestricted Attendance for Martyrs' Day Celebrations27 Apr 2022, 15:39 Comments 256 Views Nsambya, Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
