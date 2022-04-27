Christopher Kisekka
Gov't Allow Unrestricted Attendance for Martyrs' Day Celebrations

27 Apr 2022, 15:39 Comments 256 Views Nsambya, Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Uganda Martyrs Shrines Namugongo

In short
Rt. Rev. Dr. Robert Muhiirwa, the Bishop of Fort portal diocese, says that following a series of meetings between church leaders, officials from the Ministry of Health and Office of the Prime Minister, it was agreed to lift all restrictions on the celebrations.

 

