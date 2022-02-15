In short
Dr. Denis Mugimba, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education told URN a meeting led by Education Minister Janet Kataha Museveni agreed that all learners whether sponsored by the government or not will be permitted to register and sit the O level exams.
Gov't Allows 2018 Primary Leavers to Register for Senior Four Exams Top story15 Feb 2022, 18:17 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.