Gov't Allows 2018 Primary Leavers to Register for Senior Four Exams Top story

15 Feb 2022, 18:17 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni

In short
Dr. Denis Mugimba, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education told URN a meeting led by Education Minister Janet Kataha Museveni agreed that all learners whether sponsored by the government or not will be permitted to register and sit the O level exams.

 

