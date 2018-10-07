In short
The domestic arrears include 2.2 trillion Shillings claimed by Ugandan traders and companies that supplied goods and services to the government, while 6.5 trillion shillings are liabilities including court awards to those who won cases against the government.
Gov't Contracts Foreign Firm to Verify Domestic Arrears7 Oct 2018, 11:39 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Report
The PSST Keith Muhakanizi (C) with the Director of Budget Kenneth Mugambe (R). Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.