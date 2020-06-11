In short
Government has approved 1.4 trillion shillings to rehabilitate the 215 kilometers Malaba-Kampala meter gauge railway line according to the Uganda Railways Corporation.
Gov't Approves 1.4 Trillion Shillings to Rehabilitate Kampala-Malaba Railway Line11 Jun 2020, 11:50 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Parliament Misc Updates
A Uganda Railways Corporation –URC recovery train blocked Old Port Bell Road on Friday Morning after it derailed. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.