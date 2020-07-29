In short
The oil and gas courses, to be offered by the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba-UPIK and Uganda Technical College Kichwamba-UTCK, are specialized for the development of the emerging petroleum industry, as part of the Skilling Uganda strategy for transforming skills development for employment enhanced productivity and economic growth.
Gov't Approves 80 Vocational Training Courses
29 Jul 2020
