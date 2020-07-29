Christopher Kisekka
10:51

Gov't Approves 80 Vocational Training Courses

29 Jul 2020, 10:50 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Business and finance Updates

In short
The oil and gas courses, to be offered by the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba-UPIK and Uganda Technical College Kichwamba-UTCK, are specialized for the development of the emerging petroleum industry, as part of the Skilling Uganda strategy for transforming skills development for employment enhanced productivity and economic growth.

 

