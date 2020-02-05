Govt Approves UGX 25b for Coronavirus Preparedness

In short
Reports indicate that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China has risen to 490 after more deaths were reported in Hubei province. There are now more than 24,600 cases in China alone, with a much smaller number of cases in about 25 other countries around the globe.
Govt Approves UGX 25b for Coronavirus Preparedness5 Feb 2020, 19:07 Comments 59 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: corona virus outbreak
Mentioned: Ministry of Health World Health Organisation –WHO
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.