Gov’t Asked to Evacuate Acholi Paramount Chief From London

In short
Rwot Acana traveled to London in March for personal business but was caught up after the United Kingdom announced a lockdown and grounded all flights in and outside the country as a measure to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov’t Asked to Evacuate Acholi Paramount Chief From London22 May 2020, 20:27 Comments 97 Views Kitgum, Uganda Politics Human rights Northern Updates
The Paramount Chief of Acholi, David Onen Acan II arriving at the celebration of Acholi Cultural festival at Kaund ground in Gulu in December 2018.
In short
Tagged with: Acholi Paramount Chief David Onen Acana II Acholi Parliamentary Group [APG] Chuwa West County MP Polly Philip Okin Ojara, Henry Okello Oryem, Foreign Affairs Minister
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.