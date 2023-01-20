In short
Justine Kidega, the LCIII Chairperson of Unyama Sub-county says it’s not sustainable to enforce the directives in Gulu district alone when other districts in the region are still issuing movement permits for charcoal.
Gov't Asked to Extend Ban on Charcoal Production Permits Beyond Gulu
Bags of Charcoal parked at a collection point adjacent to the Nimule Juba Highway in Pabbo Subcounty Amuru district.
