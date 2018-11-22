Alex Otto
18:37

Gov't Asked to Refurbish Regional Sports Facilities

22 Nov 2018, 18:37 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Updates

In short
Members of Parliament have urged Government to prioritise development of regional sports facilities so as to develop the much needed talent for international competitions.

 

Tagged with: regional sports facilities parliament honors uganda cranes uganda cranes african cup of nations
Mentioned: federation of uganda football association parliament of uganda uganda cranes

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.