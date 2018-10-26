Samuel Amanya
18:03

Gov't Asked to Review University Sponsorship Programme

26 Oct 2018, 15:56 Comments 247 Views Kabale, Uganda Education Report
Some of the graduates Samuel Amanya

Some of the graduates Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to Mondo, the sponsorship has only benefited students of the rich who shine with good grades after being facilitated to go through the best schools in the country, while the best and brightest learners who go through hardships are left to pay for their university education.

 

Tagged with: kabale university graduation

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.