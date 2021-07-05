Flavia Nassaka
Gov't asked to Set Up Special COVID-19 Isolation Centres for Medical Workers

5 Jul 2021, 15:52 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Dr. Aggrey Sanya, the Secretary General of the Medical Workers' Union addressing a press conference on monday

Dr Aggrey Sanya, the Secretary-General of Uganda Medical Workers Union who was speaking to journalists on Monday said that Kenya has set up special isolation centres for health workers and that they don’t have to pay when they contract COVID-19 in line of duty.

 

