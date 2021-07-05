In short
Dr Aggrey Sanya, the Secretary-General of Uganda Medical Workers Union who was speaking to journalists on Monday said that Kenya has set up special isolation centres for health workers and that they don’t have to pay when they contract COVID-19 in line of duty.
Gov't asked to Set Up Special COVID-19 Isolation Centres for Medical Workers
Dr. Aggrey Sanya, the Secretary General of the Medical Workers' Union addressing a press conference on monday
