Pamela Mawanda
15:11

Gov't Asked to Spend More on Ending Childhood Poverty

10 Sep 2018, 13:53 Comments 182 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Report

In short
In Uganda, 93 percent of the countrys children approximately more than 4 million children between the ages of 0-17 live in multi-dimensional poverty, deprived of many of the basic services and fundamental rights like health care, nutrition, education, water, sanitation, shelter and information.

 

