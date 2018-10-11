In short
On Thursday, Parliaments Local Government and Public Service Committee chaired by Aringa County MP Godfrey Onzima started an inquiry into the implementation of the Regional Governments following a motion by Buliisa County MP Stephen Mukitale.
Ministers David Bahati and Jenipher Namuyangu appearing before the Local Government and Public Service Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
