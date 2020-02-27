In short
Further, Musota told court that when he was on his way to court , he received a call from an official from ISO who said that their Preliminary investigations show that Rutabana is not in their custody as well.
Gov't Asks for More Time to Respond to Production Warrant for Missing Rwandan Top story27 Feb 2020, 21:05 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Report
Mentioned: Attorney General of Uganda Benjamine Rutabana Brigadier General Kagoro Civil Division David Mushabe Director of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence Elly Womanya Emmanuel Magezi Entebbe International Airport Inspector General of Police Investigations Department Kenneth Munungu Lady Justice Nambayo Legal Officer News Corporation Opposition group Patrick Onyango Rwanda National Congress Sam Kuteesa Security Organization Theogen Sendegeya former Chief of Staff
