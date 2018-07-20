In short
The staffs were also requested to postpone their scheduled respective General Assemblies to allow for government consult on how to provide the required 138 billion money for salary enhancements as per the 2015 presidential promise.
Gov't Asks for Time to Study Universities Staff Salary Demands20 Jul 2018, 10:44 Comments 233 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: staff salaries staff salary enhancement woes
Mentioned: public universities of uganda non-teaching staff executive forum (puntsef) forum for academic staff f public universities in uganda – faspu
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.