Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng told journalists on Friday that Uganda has so far recorded one case of the Indian strain of the COVID-19 virus that is feared to be lethal. She said starting tomorrow only those Ugandans who have been in India for treatment and the nationals that will be allowed back in the country. The ban also affects travelers that have traveled through India in the last 14 days.
Gov't Bans Flights To and From India
30 Apr 2021
