According to the Minister, during their spot visit to the bus and taxi parks on September 30th, 2022, they found many brokers on the streets and near the bus terminals who were actively seeking passengers, which contravenes section 99 of the traffic and road safety Act of 1998 that prohibits touting.
Gov't Bans Touts, Illegal Bus, Taxi Stages in Kampala Top story7 Dec 2022, 07:28 Comments 98 Views Business and finance Crime Updates
