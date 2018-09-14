In short
The scheme being developed in Ayweri village in Paibona Sub County under the water for production project is expected to enhance agricultural productivity of the area by supplying water to 15 acres of land.
Gov't Building UGX 3 Billion Solar Irrigation Scheme in Gulu
