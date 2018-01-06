Michael Wambi
16:04

Govt, Buliisa Land Owners Strike Deal on Compensation

6 Jan 2018, 15:42 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Energy Minister, Irene Muloni with the Joint Venture Partners, Tullow, Total and CNOOC. The three are expected to make a final investment decision before end of this year. Land in Buliisa will be crucial for Total. Michael Wambi

Energy Minister, Irene Muloni with the Joint Venture Partners, Tullow, Total and CNOOC. The three are expected to make a final investment decision before end of this year. Land in Buliisa will be crucial for Total. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Sources that attended the meeting say land owners have finally agreed to be paid 3.5 million shillings for an acre of land after hours of haggling. It appears, however, that political leaders from Buliisa had wanted the rates not below 20 million shillings.

 

Tagged with: land rates compensation project affected persons oil and gas legislation in uganda oil and gas compensation uganda
Mentioned: tullow oil total exploration and production china national offshore oil company cnooc uganda ministry of energy and mineral development

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.