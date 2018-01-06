Govt, Buliisa Land Owners Strike Deal on Compensation

Energy Minister, Irene Muloni with the Joint Venture Partners, Tullow, Total and CNOOC. The three are expected to make a final investment decision before end of this year. Land in Buliisa will be crucial for Total. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Sources that attended the meeting say land owners have finally agreed to be paid 3.5 million shillings for an acre of land after hours of haggling. It appears, however, that political leaders from Buliisa had wanted the rates not below 20 million shillings.