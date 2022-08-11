In short
Obua was on July, 21st 2022 appointed as the new Government Chief Whip, ending his tour of duty as sports minister which he has lasted for nearly three years. He was first appointed Sports Minister on December 14, 2019, replacing the long-serving Workers MP Hon. Charles Bakkabulindi.
Govt Chief Whip Obua Pledges to Lobby for Sports
In short
