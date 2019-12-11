Joan Akello
Gov't Chief Whip Pursuing MPs to Pass Resolution on Cities

Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa presents update on pending government Bills to UPPA members.

Last week, the Minister for Local Government, Tom Butime moved the motion creating the cities. He said that creating the cities will result in effective administration and take urban services closer to the people. However, the motion was not put to a vote because some MPs led by Ndorwa East MP, Wilfred Niwagaba asked Butime to present boundaries for the proposed cities.

 

